AFCON 2025: Super Eagles Captain Reveals Tunisia Game Plan

Super Eagles captain Wilfred Ndidi has revealed that the team is already preparing for their upcoming clash against Tunisia.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Nigeria began their tournament campaign with a 2-1 victory.

The Super Eagles took the lead in the first half when Semi Ajayi rose to meet an Alex Iwobi cross and headed home.

A defensive lapse after the restart allowed Charles M’Mombwa to draw Tanzania level, but the equaliser proved brief.

Just two minutes later, Ademola Lookman struck to restore Nigeria’s advantage, scoring the goal that sealed the win.

Ndidi Speaks On Tunisia Clash

Ndidi, captaining the side at a major tournament for the first time, insisted that the match was not as difficult as it may have appeared to onlookers. "It is an amazing experience leading the team. It's a task which I needed to step up to, so it has been good so far," Ndidi said.

"It was a good win, which is the most important thing. The first game of a tournament is always like this, about getting the momentum, but there's always room for improvement." He added, "The most important thing is that we got the three points. We'll go back, watch the game, see the things we need to improve on and then look forward to the next one." Ndidi emphasized that, although every game comes with its challenges, Nigeria maintained overall control. "It was not a difficult match," he stated. "The first half was good. In the second half we stayed back a bit, which made it look difficult, but every game is difficult. It's just about what we can do, hurt the opponents, this is why we are Nigerians." As the team shifts focus to their upcoming clash with Tunisia, the captain highlighted the importance of building on their strong start. "Of course, 100 per cent," Ndidi said when asked about improving for the next game. "For now, I can't say anything. We are actually training for that. As I said before, we have to learn from the Tanzania game before going into the Tunisia game." A win against Tunisia at Fez Stadium on Saturday night would secure Nigeria's spot in the round of sixteen at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.