The National Sports Commission (NSC) has confirmed that the financial entitlements of Super Eagles players and officials for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) have been fully approved, with payments already in progress.

The Chairman of the NSC, Shehu Dikko, who made this disclosure on Thursday said that all outstanding issues relating to bonuses and allowances have been settled, easing recent tensions within the team.

His clarification comes after reports surfaced that players were considering a boycott of training sessions and travel arrangements ahead of their scheduled international fixture against Algeria in Marrakech.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Dikko explained that the concerns raised by the players were promptly addressed following the approval of the team’s AFCON 2025 budget by President Bola Tinubu.

He noted that the presidential approval, granted in November 2025, ensured that funding responsibilities were clearly aligned among the NSC, the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), and the players.

Dikko emphasized that the approval covered the entire AFCON budget, leaving no ambiguity regarding financial commitments.

“From our side, all funding matters have been fully cleared,” he stated, adding that the development has restored confidence and stability within the squad.

With the financial situation resolved, attention is now expected to return fully to preparations on the pitch as the Super Eagles continue their build-up toward AFCON 2025, aiming to compete without distractions and maintain focus on their continental ambitions.