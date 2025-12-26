Egypt claimed their second victory of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) with a hard-fought win over South Africa, a result that lifted them to the top of the group standings.

The Pharaohs approached the match with confidence after a 2-1 win in their tournament opener.

Needing victory to secure a place in the round of 16, Egypt faced a stern test against a resilient South African side.

Despite being reduced to 10 men, the Pharaohs held firm and edged past Bafana Bafana with a 1-0 win.

How It Happened

Egypt were once again spearheaded in attack by Mohamed Salah, with the manager retaining the same lineup that defeated Zimbabwe.

The Pharaohs began on the front foot, dominating possession and pushing for an early breakthrough.

READ ALSO:

Their pressure paid off in the 40th minute when they were awarded a penalty following a foul in the box.

Salah stepped up and calmly sent his spot-kick straight down the middle, deceiving goalkeeper Ronwen Williams.

Moments later, Egypt were reduced to 10 men after Mohamed Hany received a second yellow card for a reckless challenge.

South Africa piled on the pressure in the second half, pinning Egypt deep in their own half, but the Egyptian defence stood firm.

The Pharaohs held on for a hard-earned 1-0 victory, sealing qualification for the round of 16 and becoming the first team to book their place in the knockout stages.