Share

Ahead of the anticipated 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), the head coach of Mali’s national team, Tom Saintfiet, has named the two countries that would probably win the trophy.

New Telegraph reports that the 2025 AFCON will take place from December 21 in Morocco.

It would be recalled that Ivory Coast are the current AFCON holder, after beating Nigeria’s Super Eagles in the final of the last edition.

Speaking recently with AySuga Naija Lifestyle’s YouTube page, Saintfiet said Morocco and Nigeria are the favourites to win the 2025 AFCON.

READ ALSO:

“You cannot have 23, you can have 46 players who can become African champions,” Saintfiet said.

“For me, [Nigeria] together with Morocco, are the big favourites for Afcon but also going to the World Cup.”

Nigeria are in Group C at the 2025 AFCON alongside the likes of Tanzania, Uganda and Tunisia.

Morocco, on the other hand, are in Group A alongside Mali, Comoros and Zambia.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

