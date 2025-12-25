Benin Republic coach Gernot Rohr has launched a scathing attack on the Confederation of African Football (CAF) over poor officiating at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco.

The former Super Eagles coach expressed fury following his side’s 1-0 defeat to the Democratic Republic of Congo, claiming Benin were denied a clear penalty and suggesting the country is being treated unfairly because of its status in African football.

“I am very angry about the quality of refereeing at this AFCON,” Rohr told Osasu Obayiuwana after the match.

“What is happening to the VAR? We were denied a penalty. Things are going crazy with CAF.” The German tactician questioned the use and effectiveness of the Video Assistant Referee system, insisting that officiating standards at the tournament have fallen short of expectations.

Rohr went further to suggest his Cheetahs side was being disregarded because of Benin’s standing in continental football. “It seems Benin is disregarded because we are a small country,” the 71-year-old added.

Beyond the on-field grievances, Rohr narrated an off-field incident involving a member of his technical crew, which he cited as evidence of poor organisation at the tournament.

“I sent my staff to Tangier for scouting, and he was not even allowed into an empty stadium. He had to watch on TV somewhere. This is a big mess,” Rohr stated.

The defeat to DR Congo has complicated Benin’s chances of progressing from the group stage, with Rohr now calling on CAF to urgently address officiating and organisational issues at the competition.