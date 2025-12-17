AFCON 2025: Afrobeats Star Arrives In Morocco

Nigerian Afrobeats sensation, Divine Ikubor, better known as Rema has touched down in Morocco as excitement builds ahead of the opening ceremony of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Rema arrival in Morocco, officially ushered in the festivities ahead of the 2025 AFCON, which gets underway this weekend.

The award-winning global star touched down on Tuesday, bringing added star power to Africa’s biggest football showcase.

Rema is expected to headline the opening ceremony, an event set to blend music, culture and football into a colourful celebration of African excellence.

AFCON 2025 will be staged across multiple Moroccan cities, with the continent’s top national teams competing for glory alongside a rich programme of cultural and entertainment activities designed to elevate the fan experience.

On the pitch, however, the Super Eagles endured a setback on Tuesday, falling to a narrow 2–1 defeat against Egypt in an international friendly.

The encounter provided a crucial evaluation window for the technical crew, offering insight into player partnerships and tactical tweaks ahead of competitive fixtures.

Nigeria’s preparations remain in full swing in Egypt, with 26 players already in camp as the squad awaits the arrival of Moses Simon and Victor Osimhen.