The group stage of the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2025 in Morocco has concluded, and once again, Nigeria’s top performers are leading the way on the individual charts, New Telegraph reports.

According to ratings from the reputable analytics platform WhoScored, three Super Eagles players feature among the tournament’s top ten performers after the opening three matches.

Ademola Lookman, Samuel Chukwueze, and Wilfred Ndidi earn spots alongside Egypt’s star Mohamed Salah on a list largely filled with elite attacking and midfield talent.

The recognition reflects Nigeria’s commanding display in the group stage, where the Super Eagles, together with Algeria, were the only teams to maintain a flawless 100% winning record.

AFCON 2025: Ademola Lookman Leads The Continent

Topping the AFCON 2025 rankings is Ademola Lookman, who has been the tournament’s standout performer so far.

The Atalanta forward leads with a competition-high rating of 8.36, powered by four direct goal contributions—the most of any player in the group stage.

Lookman scored and assisted in Nigeria’s 2-1 opening win over Tanzania and repeated the feat in a thrilling 3-2 victory against Tunisia on matchday two.

With qualification already secured, the 28-year-old was rested for the final group game against Uganda.

Beyond the stats, Lookman has been lethal on the counter, drifting smartly between the lines, taking on full-backs, and delivering the decisive spark Nigeria lacked during the World Cup qualifiers.

Riyad Mahrez Makes Second List

Second on the list is Algeria captain Riyad Mahrez (8.02), whose three goals in just 139 minutes helped the Desert Foxes navigate the group stage unbeaten.

Chukwueze, Ndidi And Elite Company

Nigeria’s Samuel Chukwueze claims third place with a rating of 7.92, despite featuring in only two matches. His standout performance came against Uganda, where two incisive assists and direct runs stretched the defence, creating space for Nigeria’s midfielders to exploit.

Super Eagles captain Wilfred Ndidi ranks sixth (7.72), with his influence extending beyond ball-winning. He also netted his first international goal in a commanding midfield display against Tunisia.

Egypt’s Mohamed Salah is fourth overall (7.85), scoring decisive winners against Zimbabwe and South Africa before being rested in the final group match. Algeria’s 20-year-old rising star Ibrahim Maza rounds out the top five (7.84).

Senegal’s Nicolas Jackson, Egypt goalkeeper Mohamed El Shenawy, Sadio Mané, and South Africa’s Lyle Foster complete the top ten.

Other Nigerians on the list include Victor Osimhen in 26th (7.32) and Alex Iwobi in 66th (6.96).

With the Round of 16 clash against Mozambique approaching, several Super Eagles players have the chance to climb even higher in the rankings.