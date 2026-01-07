AFCON 2025 Quarter-Finals: Betting Tips & Preview

The ongoing 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) has reached a thrilling stage as the quarter-finals take centre stage, with Africa’s biggest football nations battling for a place in the last four.

With fine margins likely to decide each tie, current form, head-to-head history and key player performances offer valuable insight for bettors.

Here are carefully selected betting tips for the 2025 AFCON quarter-finals, highlighting the strongest value picks across the fixture

1. Mali vs Senegal

Senegal have stamped their authority in this tournament by becoming the first side to reach the quarter-finals with a commanding 3-1 comeback victory over Sudan, showcasing both resilience and attacking quality.

By contrast, Mali’s route to the last eight has been unorthodox, they progressed without a single win in regulation time, drawing all four of their matches and only advancing past Tunisia on penalties in the Round of 16.

In head-to-head terms, Senegal dominate historically. Across 40 meetings, the Lions of Teranga have 19 wins to Mali’s eight and are unbeaten against them in their last 13 encounters.

While Mali have shown tactical discipline and defensive solidity under Tom Saintfiet, Senegal’s firepower, including contributions from top talents like Sadio Mané, Nicolas Jackson and Ismaïla Sarr, makes them strong favourites to prevail in normal time. Tip: Senegal to win in 90 minutes

2. Cameroon vs Morocco

The host country, Morocco have not dazzled but have done enough to progress, including a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Tanzania.

Their confidence on home soil remains significant, but they face a stiff test in Cameroon.

Interestingly, Cameroon boast an undefeated AFCON head-to-head record against Morocco in finals competition, including two wins and a draw from three AFCON meetings.

For punters looking beyond match result markets, Brahim Díaz stands out. The Real Madrid forward has been Morocco’s standout performer, scoring four goals in four games and making consistent goal-threat contributions.

With Morocco expected to dominate possession and Díaz centrally involved in attacking positions, backing him to register at least one shot on target offers a strong angle in the player markets. Tip: Brahim Díaz 1+ shot on target, 10 Corners in the First Half

3. Algeria vs Nigeria

This quarter-final clash promises plenty of attacking intent. Nigeria have been one of the most prolific sides in the tournament, netting 12 goals in four matches so far, while Algeria have scored eight.

Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman lead Nigeria’s attack with confidence and goal threat, both among the tournament’s standout forwards.

For Algeria, Riyad Mahrez has rediscovered his scoring touch, adding further firepower.

Given the recent scoring trends and both teams’ offensive strengths, especially Nigeria’s, the over 2.5 goals market looks strongly supported, offering excellent value at available odds. Tip: Over 2.5 total goals, Osimhen to Score

4. Egypt vs Ivory Coast

The final quarter-final pairing pits Egypt against defending champions Ivory Coast. Ivory Coast cruised through their last 16 match with a 3-0 victory, while Egypt needed extra time to see off Benin, with Mohamed Salah scoring the crucial goal.

Egypt, despite not being among the pre-tournament favourites according to some projections, have the attacking quality to trouble any defence,F

particularly with Salah and Omar Marmoush leading the frontline. Meanwhile, Ivory Coast’s cohesion and experience make them tough opponents.

Expect a tight, competitive matchup. While a specific goals market could vary by bookmaker, both Lteams finding the net or a close scoreline with key contributions from elite forwards like Salah and Ivorian attackers is a rea

sonable projection. Tips: BTTS