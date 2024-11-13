AFCON 2025 Qualifiers: Rohr Sure Benin Will Beat Nigeria Again

Share

Former Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr, is sure his Benin Republic side will beat the Nigerians as he highlighted Nigeria’s defence as a potential weakness ahead of their crucial 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers tomorrow.

Rohr’s boys defeated their Nigerian counter – parts during a 2026 World Cup qualifier on a neutral ground and he believes they are capable of doing an encore having lost the first leg of AFCON last month in Uyo, Akwa Ibom.

The Cheetahs and the Super Eagles will lock horns at the Stade Felix Houphouet Boigny in Abidjan as the race for a ticket to the AFCON 2025 tournament in Morocco heats up.

Nigeria sits atop the Group D standings with 10 points, while Benin, currently second, are closely followed by Rwanda, who have a point less and will play Libya’s Mediterranean Knights on the same day. Rohr, 71, is hoping his team can exploit Nige – ria’s defensive frailties as they look to make it backto-back wins against the Super Eagles in Abidjan.

“We have the return of Lenny Piringuel, who, with his new club Rouen, is starting to find his mark,” said Rohr. “His liveliness interests us a lot, especially against a Nigerian team that could have small problems in defence, we hope.”

