Former Nigeria international Godfrey Obaobona has urged the Super Eagles to focus on teamwork and shared responsibility rather than individual brilliance as they gear up for a crucial 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) Group C clash against Tunisia.

The 2013 AFCON champion shared his thoughts ahead of Saturday’s high-stakes encounter, which could decide the group winner after both sides began their campaigns with wins.

Nigeria kicked off their AFCON 2025 campaign with a 2-1 victory over Tanzania, a match that also saw head coach Eric Chelle make his competitive debut.

What Obaobona Said:

Although the win was promising, Obaobona insisted that the Super Eagles need to elevate their performance to overcome a well-organized Tunisian side.

“Football today is no longer about individual stars,” Obaobona said.

“The Super Eagles have stars; in fact, they have quality in all departments, but modern football is about collective play, teamwork, and commitment on the pitch,” he added. The former defender cautioned that depending only on star players can be risky in African football, where physical strength and team organization often outweigh individual skill. “If you believe you are Messi and you are not putting in the work, someone else will take the ball from you and hurt your team. If they play as a team, they will definitely go far in the competition,” he added. Nigeria will take on Tunisia on December 27 in a crucial Group C clash, with the top spot up for grabs. The Carthage Eagles currently lead the Super Eagles on goal difference following their 3-1 win over Uganda.