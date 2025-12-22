Senegal begin their Group D campaign at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) with a clash against Botswana on Tuesday afternoon at the Grand Stade de Tanger.

Since winning the AFCON in 2021, the Lions of Teranga will be hoping for another strong campaign that could lead to a second continental title, while Botswana aim to make a bold statement on their return to the tournament after a 13-year absence.

Senegal Vs Botswana Preview

Senegal enter the tournament in superb form after sailing through the qualifiers unbeaten, recording five wins and one draw.

Now led by new head coach Pape Thiaw, the West African giants are widely regarded as one of the favourites for the title.

Having suffered just one defeat in their last seven matches, Senegal arrive as a formidable force.

Their attacking strength has already been evident, highlighted by emphatic victories of 4–0 over Mauritania and 8–0 against Kenya.

Botswana approach the fixture as clear underdogs with limited expectations, but under the guidance of coach Morena Ramoreboli, the Zebras have shown resilience, highlighted by a hard-fought 2–2 draw against Guinea.

Against stronger opponents, they are expected to prioritize defensive discipline to limit goals conceded, while also looking for opportunities to disrupt the opposition’s rhythm and launch counter-attacks.

Senegal Vs Botswana Head-To-Head

Senegal has dominated this matchup historically, holding a flawless record in previous competitive meetings with Botswana.

Their last encounters, both in 2014, saw Senegal secure convincing 3–0 and 2–0 victories, suggesting the West African side is likely to deliver another strong performance.

Senegal Vs Botswana Team News

Senegal’s squad is spearheaded by the legendary Sadio Mane, who heads into his sixth AFCON with an impressive tally of 9 goals in 22 appearances.

He is set to be supported upfront by Nicolas Jackson and Ismaila Sarr, creating a formidable attacking trio.

The Lions of Teranga, however, will be without defender Ilay Camara due to injury, and promising winger Assane Diao will also miss the tournament.

Botswana head into the match with no major injury concerns. Coach Morena Ramoreboli is expected to rely on captain Thatayaone Ditlhokwe to marshal the defense as the Zebras prepare to withstand pressure from Senegal’s potent attack.

Senegal Vs Botswana Probable Lineups

Senegal (4-3-3): Mendy; Diatta, Koulibaly, Niakhate, Jakobs; Camara, P. Sarr, I. Gueye; I. Sarr, Jackson, Mane.

Botswana (4-5-1): Phoko; Johnson, Ditlhokwe, Kopelang, Mangolo; Orebonye, Gaolaolwe, Mohutsiwa, Seakanyeng, Ngele; Sesiny