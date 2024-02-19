AFCON 2025 Preliminary Round Draw Holds Tuesday

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has announced a date for the preliminary round draw for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The draw, according to CAF, will hold at its headquarters in Cairo, Egypt on Tuesday, February 20 by 2 pm local time.

The eight lowest-ranked teams in the last FIFA ranking will be involved in the preliminary round.

The teams are; Somalia, Djibouti, Sao Tome, Chad, Mauritius, South Sudan, Liberia and Eswatini.

The games will be played on a home and away basis between 18-26 March 2024.

The four preliminary round winners will join the 44 exempted teams for the group stage.

24 teams will take part in the AFCON 2025 finals to be hosted by Morocco.