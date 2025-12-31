Super Eagles forward Victor Osimhen has praised debutant Ryan Alebiosu for his impressive display in Nigeria’s clash with Uganda.

Nigeria completed a perfect Group C campaign, finishing with nine points after a 3–1 win over Uganda in their 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier.

Blackburn Rovers defender Alebiosu earned his first senior cap in the Group C encounter at the Complexe Sportif de Fès, making an immediate impression on his debut.

However, the full-back’s outing was cut short by a first-half injury. Despite the setback, Alebiosu showed admirable resilience, attempting to play on through the pain before eventually receiving medical attention.

Osimhen Hails Alebiosu

After the match, Osimhen commended Alebiosu’s talent and the immediate positive impact he has made on the team.

“He has been doing amazingly well even before joining the Super Eagles. In training, he showed that he is an exceptional player,” the Galatasaray striker said.

Osimhen also commended the newcomer’s fighting spirit, highlighting it as a reflection of the team’s overall mentality.

“I want to wish him a quick recovery because he picked up a bad injury in the first half,” Osimhen added. “He kept playing despite the pain, and I wish him all the best.”

Nigeria’s convincing victory ensured they finished the group stage with a perfect record, booking their place in the Round of 16. As the Super Eagles turn their focus to the knockout phase, fans are eager for updates on Alebiosu’s fitness and confirmation of their next opponent.