AFCON 2025: Osimhen Praises Chelle For Super Eagles Run

Nigerian forward Victor Osimhen has praised head coach Eric Chelle for reshaping the Super Eagles into a dominant force at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), crediting his leadership for Nigeria’s impressive winning run.

New Telegraph reports that Chelle has guided Nigeria’s Super Eagles to five straight victories at this year’s AFCON, seeing them brush aside opponents including Mozambique and Tunisia along the way.

The coach’s high-energy, high-pressing approach has delivered eye-catching results, with Nigeria scoring a tournament-high 14 goals while conceding just four.

Osimhen, the Super Eagles’ leading scorer with four goals, is among those who have expressed admiration for Chelle’s tactical influence in Morocco.

Osimhen Lauds S’Eagles Boss Eric Chelle

The Galatasaray striker feels that although the squad has long been rich in quality, Chelle has been the driving force in finally unlocking the team’s full potential.

READ ALSO:

“About 70% to 80% of players in our squad have played football at the highest level, so, for me, the whole squad is calm,” the 27-year-old said.

“We’re just doing our job, doing what the coach wants us to do and playing how he wants us to.”

“I think Chelle deserves a lot of praise, as well as the rest of the squad, because we’ve been playing amazingly well.

“When we look at the videos, for each action, the coach shows us, we applaud ourselves because we know we have the squad, we have the talent to play, but now we’ve got someone to put this talent in its place, who knows when to unleash the beast in his squad.”

As Nigeria gears up for their semi-final showdown in Rabat, the 2023 CAF Player of the Year has stressed that the team’s renewed identity is founded on shared responsibility and unity. “I’m really pleased with the squad, I’m happy with the mentality. “It’s not just about the leaders; it’s about everyone taking responsibility, and they’ve done that so far,” he concluded.