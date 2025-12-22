With the eyes of a continent fixed on the Super Eagles, Nigerian forward Victor Osimhen is embracing the weight of expectation rather than fearing it.

Ahead of the 2025 African Cup of Nations (AFCON), the talismanic striker acknowledged the high stakes but made one thing clear: the team remains unfazed.

Focused on a path of redemption, Osimhen insisted the squad is channelled toward a singular goal—bringing continental glory back to Nigeria.

With Nigeria’s AFCON campaign set to ignite this Tuesday, Victor Osimhen is embracing the spotlight. Addressing the immense national expectation, the star striker emphasised that the squad remains unfazed and mentally sharp.

The Super Eagles launch their pursuit of a fourth continental title against Uganda, looking to secure an early lead in a competitive Group C that includes rivals Tunisia and Tanzania.

What Osimhen Said:

In a candid media session, Osimhen acknowledged the electric atmosphere surrounding the camp, noting that the hunger for success is shared equally by the players on the pitch and millions of Nigerian supporters worldwide.

However, he emphasised that the pressure has had no impact on either the players or the coaching staff.

READ ALSO:

He said, “The expectation is really high, not just within the camp but also from Super Eagles fans all over the world. But as much as the expectation is high, there is no pressure among my teammates, myself, and the coach.”

The Galatasaray forward emphasised the squad’s strong confidence in the technical team, noting that the players recognise the coach’s quality and wealth of experience.

“We know what kind of quality the coach possesses, and that gives us belief,” he added.

Osimhen also characterised the tournament as an opportunity for the Super Eagles to make amends after missing out on qualification for the FIFA World Cup. He said, “This AFCON is an opportunity for us to right our wrongs and make the fans believe again that there is so much more we can give. We are really sorry for not getting the World Cup ticket. We saw the disappointment on the faces of many Nigerians.” Despite the setback, the striker stressed resilience and determination, encouraging both the team and supporters to focus on the future instead of dwelling on past disappointments. He added, “Life happens, and we have to keep it moving. This AFCON is another opportunity for us to do well and to make sure we fight to win the tournament. “It’s not going to be easy. We have to take it game by game, try to win every match, and see how far we can go,” he concluded. Nigeria, three-time AFCON champions, will be targeting a fourth continental crown as they look to rebuild pride and confidence among their passionate supporters.