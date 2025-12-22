With the eyes of a continent fixed on the Super Eagles, Nigerian forward Victor Osimhen is embracing the weight of expectation rather than fearing it.
Ahead of the 2025 African Cup of Nations (AFCON), the talismanic striker acknowledged the high stakes but made one thing clear: the team remains unfazed.
Focused on a path of redemption, Osimhen insisted the squad is channelled toward a singular goal—bringing continental glory back to Nigeria.
With Nigeria’s AFCON campaign set to ignite this Tuesday, Victor Osimhen is embracing the spotlight. Addressing the immense national expectation, the star striker emphasised that the squad remains unfazed and mentally sharp.
The Super Eagles launch their pursuit of a fourth continental title against Uganda, looking to secure an early lead in a competitive Group C that includes rivals Tunisia and Tanzania.
What Osimhen Said:
In a candid media session, Osimhen acknowledged the electric atmosphere surrounding the camp, noting that the hunger for success is shared equally by the players on the pitch and millions of Nigerian supporters worldwide.
However, he emphasised that the pressure has had no impact on either the players or the coaching staff.
READ ALSO:
- Support Eagles, Team Can Go All The Way, Oliseh Tells Nigerians
- Eagles To Get Outstanding Bonuses, Allowances
- AFCON Fixtures Today: Mali Face Zambia As Egypt, S’Africa Begin Campaigns
He said, “The expectation is really high, not just within the camp but also from Super Eagles fans all over the world. But as much as the expectation is high, there is no pressure among my teammates, myself, and the coach.”
The Galatasaray forward emphasised the squad’s strong confidence in the technical team, noting that the players recognise the coach’s quality and wealth of experience.
“We know what kind of quality the coach possesses, and that gives us belief,” he added.