Osimhen Aims To Restore Trust After World Cup Disappointment

Super Eagles forward Victor Osimhen has said he sees the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) as a chance for Nigeria to rebuild trust with fans and bounce back from the disappointment of missing out on the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the Super Eagles arrived in Morocco for the 2025 AFCON tournament, still recovering from a challenging year.

Their World Cup dreams were dashed following a heartbreaking playoff loss to DR Congo in November.

Now regrouped and focused, Nigeria will begin their campaign against Tanzania on Tuesday at Fez Stadium.

Placed in Group C alongside Tunisia and Uganda, the Super Eagles will be eager to put the disappointment of the past behind them and advance to the next stage of the competition.

Osimhen Addressing Fan

After Sunday’s training session in Fez, the star striker recognised the fans’ disappointment and emphasised the team’s determination to make things right.

“We really understand their frustration,” Osimhen said, adding that “We gave everything to qualify for the World Cup, but penalties are sometimes about luck—sometimes you win, sometimes you don’t.”

“Now we have the opportunity to win back the hearts of our fans. I want to say a big thank you to the Super Eagles supporters who never gave up on us and stood by us through the good and the bad.

This AFCON is a chance to rewrite our wrongs, and we are ready to give our all.”

Although Osimhen is one of the Super Eagles’ most prolific forwards, netting 31 goals in 46 appearances, he has found AFCON tournaments more challenging, scoring just once in eight matches across the 2019 and 2024 editions.