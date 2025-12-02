Manchester United loanee André Onana was among the casualties of Cameroon’s squad overhaul, with the Trabzonspor goalkeeper omitted from the team for the forthcoming African Cup of Nations (AFCON).

At 29, André Onana’s club career has been on a steady decline. Following a series of error-strewn performances at Manchester United, he was sent out on loan to Trabzonspor, where he currently plays.

Despite his struggles at the club level, Onana’s form for Cameroon has remained strong. He has kept eight clean sheets in 15 appearances between the posts for the national team, proving he can still deliver on the international stage.

This contrast between club and country performances makes his omission from the AFCON squad all the more surprising.

What Happened

Onana was Cameroon’s first-choice shot-stopper until as recently as their CAF World Cup qualifying playoff defeat to Gabon last international break.

New Telegraph reports that his shocking omission from the Indomitable Lions’ 26-man AFCON squad came as part of a broader late shake-up that also saw Belgian coach Marc Brys removed and domestic coach David Pagou installed as his replacement. He will be assisted by Martin Ntoungou Mpile.

FECAFOOT announced the changes today, December 1, 2025, as president Samuel Eto’o, recently re-elected, called for a reset after Cameroon missed out on the 2026 World Cup.

Onana was not the only squad regular to be axed, as AFCON 2021 Golden Boot winner Vincent Abubakar was also axed.

Cameroon’s AFCON 26-Man Squad

Goalkeepers: Devis Epassy (Dinamo Bucharest), Simon Omossola (St Eloi Lupopo), Simon Ngapandouetnbu (Montpellier), Edouard Sombang (Colombe Du Dja)

Defenders: Samuel Kotto (Gent), Gerzino Nyamsi (Lokomotiv Moscow), Jean-Charles Castelletto (Al-Duhail), Nouhou Tolo (Seattle Sounders), Flavien Enzo Boyomo (Osasuna), Mahamadou Nagida (Rennes), Christopher Wooh (Spartak Moscow), Junior Tchamadeu (Stoke City), Darlin Yongwa (FC Lorient)

Midfielders: Martin Ndzie (Rapid Vienna), Carlos Baleba (Brighton & Hove Albion), Arthur Avom (FC Lorient), Eric-Junior Dina Ebimbe (Brest), Brice Ambina (Valerenga), Jean Junior Onana (Genoa), Olivier Kemen (Istanbul B.B) Forwards: Bryan Mbeumo (Manchester United), Christian Bassogog (Al-Okhdood), George-Kevin N’koudou (Al-Diriyah), Danny Namaso (Auxerre), Frank Magri (Toulouse), Karl Etta Eyong (Levante), Christian Kofane (Bayer Leverkusen), Patrick Soko (Almeria) Meanwhile, Marc Brys’s exit was a long time coming, as he remained at loggerheads with FECAFOOT president Samuel Eto’o after his controversial appointment by the Sports Ministry, as The New Telegraph reported. Onana is also not on the best of terms with the former Barcelona star, who has previously been accused of ruining his career.