AFCON 2025: Oliseh Gives Reason For Nigeria’s Title Failure

Super Eagles legend Sunday Oliseh has attributed Nigeria’s failure to win the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament to Victor Osimhen’s confrontation during the round-of-16 clash with Mozambique, saying it shattered the team’s confidence.

Oliseh’s Remarks

The 1994 AFCON winner, who served as a co-commentator throughout the tournament and witnessed the incident firsthand, said despite the controversy it generated, he chose not to comment at the time, saying he did not want to distract the team.

Now that the competition has concluded, with Senegal crowned champions, he says he feels comfortable sharing his views.

“Let’s look at the toxicity that might have cost us the AFCON title,” Oliseh said on his YouTube channel. “We are confusing talent with licence. Victor Osimhen is world-class, but talent is not a licence to destroy team chemistry.”

“Look at the evidence. Since that public outburst against Ademola Lookman, one of our brightest lights, Lookman became a shadow of himself, and we lost the bite.

“When you publicly diminish your teammates, you break their spirit. You destroy the very confidence a team needs to survive a semifinal. Against a team as tactically sharp as Morocco, we needed our best players at a hundred per cent.

“Statistically, Ademola Lookman was the most dangerous player in the tournament until that public verbal abuse broke his focus. You can’t expect a playmaker to perform a miracle on the pitch when he has been demoralised by his own teammate.

“The conflict did its damage. We didn’t just lose a game; we lost the psychological edge needed to win. What is worse, and frankly, what is most dangerous for our football, is the fan culture that now tolerates this.”

Oliseh argues that fan culture has shielded Osimhen from accountability, claiming the Galatasaray striker has shown a pattern of similar misconduct that has often gone unpunished.

“Scoring goals for Nigeria doesn’t give you a licence to disrespect certified legends like Finidi George or Victor Ikpeba. It doesn’t give you the right to disrespect your coaches or teammates. If we don’t fix the discipline and the administration, there won’t be a Super Eagles left to support.”

Meanwhile, the Super Eagles secured the bronze medal after defeating Egypt in the third-place match. Osimhen has since rejoined Galatasaray and is expected to feature from the start for Cim-Bom in their UEFA Champions League clash against Atletico Madrid on Wednesday.

Osimhen’s Contribution

As previously reported by New Telegraph, Victor Osimhen’s temper and questionable conduct were on full display during the Super Eagles’ encounter with Mozambique, culminating in his controversial outburst directed at then-head coach Finidi George.

Despite Nigeria holding a comfortable three-goal lead—two of which came from Osimhen—the striker openly berated teammates Ademola Lookman and Bruno Onyeamachi for choosing to take their chances on goal rather than setting him up to complete his hat-trick.

Both incidents occurred within a short span, with a visibly frustrated Osimhen losing his composure and engaging in a heated exchange with Lookman, before eventually requesting to be substituted.