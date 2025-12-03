Former Nigerian head coach, Sunday Oliseh, has backed Wilfred Ndidi to replace William Troost-Ekong as captain of the Super Eagles.
Ekong has been the captain of the Super Eagles team for years and led the Nigerian them to the 2023 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) final.
However, his opportunities on the pitch have been limited. Players such as Benjamin Fredrick, Semi Ajayi, and others have been favoured in the starting lineup. As a result, he has struggled to secure consistent game time with the team.
Due to this, Ndidi has led the team as captain in their last two qualifying games and has been backed by Oliseh to lead the side at AFCON
“At the moment, I think nobody doubts the respect the players have for Ndidi. And he’s a player that plays every game,” Oliseh remarked on The New Telegraph, Oliseh Insight.
“I am not trying to push for who is going to be captain, but I think Ndidi is already the captain anyway because he captained the last game,” he added.
“On the player’s side, this is where whoever is the leader of the team… has to show the Oliseh-Keshi leadership,” he explained.
“That is, don’t wait for the NFF to start calling the players to come to camp. You, as a captain, like I used to do and what Keshi used to do, you call the players privately.”
He explained that a good captain should work closely with teammates to ensure they arrive on time for training camps, promoting team unity and making the most of preparation time.
“We are resuming on the ninth. I have already arranged with my club, and I should be there on the eighth.
As a captain, I will be there on the ninth. Please make sure you’re there on the ninth… that way you already have the first training session as a group,” Oliseh said.