AFCON 2025: Nwabali, Onuachu, Osimhen, Lookman Make 28-Man List

Goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali has shrugged off injury worries to make the 28-man roster for the 35th Africa Cup of Nations released by Coach Eric Chelle yesterday.

Defenders Calvin Bassey, Semi Ajayi and Zaidu Sanusi, midfielders Wilfred Ndidi and Frank Onyeka, and forwards Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman, and 20 other players to make up the team.

The Franco-Malian also picked defenders Chidozie Awaziem and Bright Osayi-Samuel, midfielders Fisayo Dele-Bashiru and Raphael Onyedika, and forwards Samuel Chukwueze and Simon Moses, among others.

There is a return for Cyprus-based goaltender Francis Uzoho, defender Igoh Ogbu and forward Paul Onuachu, while Englandbased defender Ryan Alebiosu, midfielders Usman Muhammed (Israel), Ebenezer Akinsanmiro (Italy) and Tochukwu Nnadi (Belgium), and Croatia-based forward Salim Fago Lawal will be joining up with the group for the first time.

The Super Eagles will clash with the Pharaohs of Egypt in a friendly encounter at the Cairo Stadium on Tuesday, 16th December, before flying aboard a chartered flight from Cairo to Fès (their battlefield in Group C) two days later.

The three-time champions take on the Taifa Stars of Tanzania on 23rd December, before further group phase encounters against Tunisia’s Carthage Eagles (27th December) and Uganda’s Cranes (30th December).