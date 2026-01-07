Nwabali Downplays Role In Mozambique Clean Sheet

Super Eagles goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali has credited his teammates for their collective effort in Monday’s night African Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2025 win, downplaying his own role in keeping a clean sheet.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Nigeria cruised to a commanding 4–0 win over Mozambique in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations Round of 16 on Monday.

The victory gave Nwabali his first clean sheet of the tournament, adding to his impressive record.

At the 2023 AFCON, Nwabali went 493 minutes without conceding, breaking the previous Nigerian record held by legendary keeper Ike Shorunmu.

Nwabali Speaks On Keeping First Clean Sheet

After the match, Nwabali told reporters that the team’s unity and defensive discipline were crucial to securing the victory.

“First, I want to say kudos to these guys, from the coach to the players,” he stated. “They are one family, fighting like this and winning with a clean sheet.”

“I feel like there’s a lot of improvement in the team,” he explained. “A tournament is not something you rush…

“We played the first game, second game, third game, and we conceded. Now we’ve kept a clean sheet for you.

“The more we keep clean sheets, the further we will go,” Nwabali added.