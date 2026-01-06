Nigerians Urge Chelle To Hold Closed Training

After Nigeria’s commanding 4–0 win over Mozambique at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, Super Eagles fans have voiced strong support for coach Eric Chelle’s decision to hold closed-door training sessions.

Victor Osimhen scored twice, with Ademola Lookman and Akor Adams also on the scoresheet, securing a comfortable victory and Nigeria’s spot in the quarter-finals.

Chelle had previously restricted media access to the team’s training for three days, emphasizing that the move is crucial for keeping players focused as the Super Eagles continue their rigorous preparations.

“My job is not just to cut off the national team from the media. But now I am not on holiday. I have to take care of players and work,” Chelle explained.

What Fans Said:

On social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), fans have urged the Malian coach to continue barring journalists, content creators, and non-essential staff from the team’s camp to preserve focus, discipline, and tactical confidentiality. One of the most viral reactions came from sports commentator Odogwu (@sportsdokitor), who tweeted, “Eric Chelle, if you want to run closed-door training all tournament, please go ahead!!!!!!!!”