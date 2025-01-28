AFCON 2025: Nigeria Up Against Tunisia, Uganda, Tanzania

Share

Eleven months away to the 35th Africa Cup of Nations finals, the Super Eagles already know their group phase opponents, following a colourful draw ceremony at the Mohamed V Theatre in Rabat yesterday evening.

The three-time champions must negotiate a group C that also houses Tunisia’s Carthage Eagles, the Cranes of Uganda and the Taifa Stars of Tanzania.

The Eagles open their campaign by clashing with the Taifa Stars. Before the ceremony, Super Eagles’ Head Coach Éric Sékou Chelle told the world that “Nigeria has a good crop of players globally and we believe we are up to the task.”

As hosts of the AFCON for the first time ever, in 1980, the Eagles battled the Taifa Stars in the tournament opening match, complete with their highly-rated team captain, Leodegar Tenga, and the enigmatic goalkeeper, Jona Pondamali.

Nigeria won 3-1 and went ahead to win their first continental title. Twenty years later, as co-hosts (with Ghana), Nigeria played Tunisia in their first match of the tournament, beating the Carthage Eagles 4-2 in Lagos.

The Eagles went all the way to the Final, losing to Cameroon only after a penalty shootout. The Carthage Eagles piped the Super Eagles by a lone goal in the Round of 16 at the finals in Cameroon three years ago, ending the sweet run of the three-time champions.

Uganda have always proved a tough nut to crack for Nigeria, including a 2-1 win over the Eagles at the 1978 finals in Ghana that condemned Nigeria to the third-place match. Nigeria won that third-place match after Tunisia abandoned the match in the 42nd minute.

