Nigeria delivered a commanding performance to seal their place in the quarter-finals of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), sweeping aside Mozambique with an emphatic 4-0 victory in their last-16 encounter.

The Super Eagles asserted their dominance early, with their attacking trio causing constant problems for the Mozambican defence.

Ademola Lookman broke the deadlock in the 20th minute, calmly curling the ball into the top corner after a perfectly weighted square pass from Akor Adams.

Mozambique struggled to contain Nigeria’s intensity, and Victor Osimhen soon took centre stage.

The Napoli striker doubled Nigeria’s advantage before the break, reacting quickest inside the box to slot home and give his side a comfortable lead at half-time.

Osimhen struck again shortly after the restart, effectively ending any hopes of a Mozambican comeback.

His second goal showcased Nigeria’s clinical edge as the Super Eagles continued to press with confidence and control.

Akor Adams capped off a memorable night for Nigeria by scoring his first goal of the tournament, powering a shot past goalkeeper Ernan Siluane to make it 4-0 and underline the Super Eagles’ superiority.

The comprehensive win confirms Nigeria’s progression to the last eight, where they will face either Algeria or DR Congo in the quarter-finals on Saturday.

With their frontline in devastating form, Nigeria will head into the next round full of confidence as they continue their quest for continental glory.