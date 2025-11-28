AFCON 2025: Nigeria Fans Still Have Chance To Secure Group-Stage Tickets

…800,000 seats already sold

Despite a surge in demand that has pushed several high-profile fixtures to sold-out status, match tickets for Nigeria’s group-stage games at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) are still available, offering Super Eagles supporters a crucial window to secure their seats ahead of the tournament in Morocco.

More than 800,000 tickets have already been snapped up for AFCON 2025, scheduled for December 21, 2025 to January 18, 2026, according to Royal Moroccan Football Federation (FRMF) president Fouzi Lekjaa.

Football kits He revealed the figures on Wednesday, November 26, during a briefing at the Mohammed VI Football Complex in Maâmora.

Lekjaa confirmed that several fixtures involving the hosts Morocco, defending champions Cote d’Ivoire, Algeria, Cameroon, and Senegal are already sold out, with tickets disappearing rapidly during the CAF sales phases.

Despite a surge in demand that has pushed several high-profile fixtures to sold-out status, match tickets for Nigeria’s group-stage games at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) are still available, offering Super Eagles supporters a crucial window to secure their seats ahead of the tournament in Morocco.

More than 800,000 tickets have already been snapped up for AFCON 2025, scheduled for December 21, 2025 to January 18, 2026, according to Royal Moroccan Football Federation (FRMF) president Fouzi Lekjaa.

Football kits AFCON 2025 will take place across nine stadiums in six Moroccan cities: Casablanca, Rabat, Agadir, Marrakech, Tangier and Fez.

With Nigeria aiming for a strong showing under a new competitive format and with supporters eager to paint the stands green and white, officials are urging fans to begin the Fan ID process early and secure the remaining tickets before they sell out, reports sportsvillagesquare.com.