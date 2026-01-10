Nigeria’s Super Eagles booked their place in the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2025 semi-finals with a convincing 2–0 victory over Algeria in a quarter-final clash at the Stade de Marrakech on Saturday, January 10.

After a tight first half that saw Nigeria control possession and create the better chances, the West Africans broke the deadlock quickly after the break.

Victor Osimhen rose highest to meet a well-placed cross and head Nigeria into the lead in the 46th minute, signalling a turning point in the contest.

Minutes later, Akor Adams extended the advantage by slotting home after a swift attacking move, giving Nigeria a firm grip on the match.

READ ALSO:

Despite Algeria’s reputation for defensive discipline, having conceded just once before the game, the Desert Foxes struggled to contain the Super Eagles’ attacking rhythm in the second half.

Algeria’s substitutions failed to shift momentum, and their attempts to mount a comeback remained largely speculative.

Saturday Telegraph reports that the largest win continues Nigeria’s impressive run in the competition.

The Super Eagles entered the quarter-finals unbeaten, having topped their group with maximum points and thrashed Mozambique 4-0 in the Round of 16.

With a potent attack led by Osimhen and support from creative midfielders such as Alex Iwobi, Nigeria have been among the tournament’s most exciting sides.

Coach Eric Chelle’s side now advances to face hosts Morocco in the last four.

Meanwhile, Morocco secured their semi-final spot with a 2–0 win over Cameroon in Friday’s quarter-final, setting up a blockbuster tie in Rabat next week.

For Algeria, the defeat brings an end to a strong AFCON 2025 campaign in which they had earlier topped their group and showcased one of the tightest defences in the tournament.

Led by captain Riyad Mahrez and goalkeeper Luca Zidane, the Desert Foxes had overcome a tough Round of 16 test before meeting Nigeria.

Despite their exit, Algeria leave the tournament with positive takeaways from a resilient showing across five matches.