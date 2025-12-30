AFCON 2025: Nigeria Defeat Uganda 3–1 To Reach Round Of 16

Nigeria delivered a commanding performance at the ongoing 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), securing a 3–1 victory over Uganda in a high-intensity group-stage encounter on Tuesday.

The Super Eagles took control of the match early when Paul Onuachu opened the scoring with a composed finish, capitalising on sustained pressure in the Ugandan half.

The goal settled Nigeria into rhythm and forced Uganda to chase the game.

Raphael Onyedika then took centre stage, doubling Nigeria’s advantage with a powerful strike in the second half before adding his second of the night shortly after the break.

His brace showcased both composure and precision, underlining his growing influence in the Nigerian squad.

Uganda attempted a late response and found the net through Mato, whose well-taken goal briefly raised hopes of a comeback.

However, Nigeria’s defence held firm in the closing stages, seeing out the match with maturity and control.

The victory boosts Nigeria’s position in the group and strengthens their bid for a deep run at AFCON 2025, while Uganda will now look to regroup ahead of their next fixture.