AFCON 2025: Nigeria Cleared As Caf Sanctions Libya, Benin, Equatorial Guinea

Share

The Confederation of African Football, CAF have cleared Nigeria and Super Eagles players of any wrongdoing during the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, AFCON, qualifiers.

The Super Eagles impressed at the AFCON qualifiers that were concluded in November. Austin Eguavoen’s men top Group D which consists of Libya, Benin and Rwanda.

However, CAF’s investigations did not find any infractions on the part of Nigeria and Super Eagles players during the qualifying series.

Contrastingly, Libya, Benin and Equatorial Guinea were sanctioned by the CAF Disciplinary Board. The CAF Disciplinary Board charged the Libyan Football Federation with misconduct following incidents during their fixture against Benin in Benghazi on 18 November 2024.

They found the Libyan Football Federation guilty of violating articles 82 and 151 of the CAF Disciplinary Code for the behaviour of its supporters and officials during and after the match.

The Libyan Football Federation was ordered to play its next two official national team matches behind closed doors and the CAF Disciplinary Board imposed a fine of $50,000 on the Libyan Football Federation.

Share

Please follow and like us: