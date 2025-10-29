AFCON 2025: NFF Plans Morocco Camp For Eagles

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) is finalising arrangements for the Super Eagles to hold their pre-tournament training camp in Morocco ahead of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Sources within the Federation confirmed that the plan is to have the team set up camp in Morocco early in December, a few weeks before the continental showpiece kicks off.

The decision is understood to be aimed at helping the players acclimatise to the conditions in North Africa, as Morocco is also the host nation for this edition of the competition.

Under the proposed schedule, the Super Eagles will open camp on December 10, with foreignbased players expected to fly directly to Morocco to join up with the squad. Talks are also ongoing to arrange at least one warm-up match before the tournament begins.

Reports suggest that Egypt—record winners of the AFCON—are being lined up as potential opponents in a friendly to be staged in Cairo on December 14. Nigeria has been drawn in Group C, alongside Tunisia, Tanzania, and Uganda, in what promises to be a competitive opening round.