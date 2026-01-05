Never Underestimate Teams, Bassey Warns Super Eagles

Fulham defender Calvin Bassey has urged his Nigerian teammates to stay focused ahead of their African Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2025 Round of 16 clash with Mozambique, warning that underestimating their opponents could be costly.

The Super Eagles, who are unbeaten in all three group matches, will face Mozambique’s Mambas at the Complexe de Fes.

Eric Chelle’s team reached the Round of 16 with a perfect nine-point record in Group C, while Mozambique advanced as one of the best third-placed teams, earning just a single win in their group.

Bassey Warns Teammates

With a quarter-final spot at stake, Bassey highlighted the tournament’s unpredictability, citing Mali’s recent shock victory over Tunisia as a warning to his teammates.

“Never underestimate any team. We can’t underestimate any team,” the 26-year-old stated in an interview

“Look at yesterday’s game, Tunisia had 11 men, Mali had ten men, and they won. They took it all the way to penalties.”

The Super Eagles defender stressed that individual talent alone is not enough to guarantee success.

“For us, we have all the big names on paper, but it’s about focusing on ourselves and making sure we do everything right, executing the game plan we have,” he added. In other news, Bassey revealed that the team is focusing on improving their defensive structure to prevent conceding goals.