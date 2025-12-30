Super Eagles captain Wilfred Ndidi has reaffirmed Nigeria’s ambition to top Group C at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), stressing that the team remains fully focused ahead of their crucial clash with Uganda.

Nigeria currently lead Group C with six points following hard-fought wins over Tanzania (2–1) and Tunisia (3–2).

A draw or victory against Uganda at the Fès Stadium will confirm top spot and keep the three-time champions in the city for their Round of 16 fixture.

Ndidi Calls For Full Focus Against Uganda

“We cannot be carried away, because we still have to win to be first in the group,” Ndidi noted during his final pre-match media session.

“So, we have to stay focused on what we want to achieve. The most important thing is to win all our matches,” he said.

Beşiktaş midfielder Wilfred Ndidi has led by example at the tournament, scoring a vital goal in Saturday’s five-goal thriller against Tunisia.

Although Nigeria have already secured a place in the knockout stage with a match to spare, the captain insists Eric Chelle’s side will not be distracted by calculations.

The 28-year-old also appealed to fans back home, assuring them of the team’s full commitment as the Super Eagles push for a fourth AFCON title.

“Our fans should continue to support us. We are trying everything we can to make the country proud and Nigerians happy,” Ndidi said.

“We aim to give Nigerians a happy New Year present by winning on Tuesday. We want to win this AFCON title.”

While Nigeria push for a perfect group-stage finish, Paul Put’s Uganda must secure a win to keep their hopes alive of qualifying as runners-up or among the best third-placed teams.