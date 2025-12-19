AFCON 2025: Ndidi Confident As Super Eagles Gear Up

Nigeria’s captain-designate, Wilfred Ndidi, has said the Super Eagles are fully prepared and eager to kick off the 2025 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) after weeks of training and anticipation.

The waiting is over for Ndidi. Nigeria’s captain-designate says the Super Eagles are focused and ready to kick off AFCON 2025, exuding confidence after weeks of preparation.

Having concluded their training camp in Cairo and played a 2–1 friendly loss to Egypt on Tuesday, the team has now fully shifted into tournament mode.

Despite the defeat to the Pharaohs in their final warm-up, spirits remain high, with Ndidi suggesting the setback has only sharpened the squad’s focus.

“We just arrived in Morocco. The Super Eagles just arrived in Morocco, and we’re ready. We can’t, we can’t really wait for the game to start,” Ndidi said in a video posted by CAF following the team’s arrival in Fez on Thursday.

READ ALSO:

“Enjoy, have fun, enjoy the game because we’re here to have fun too.”

With their captain fired up and the squad united, Nigerians have every reason to expect something special.

Former Leicester City midfielder Wilfred Ndidi, who handed the captain’s armband for AFCON 2025, brings the leadership Nigeria needs as the Super Eagles tackle a challenging Group C with Tanzania, Tunisia, and Uganda.

His confident words send a clear message to rivals: Nigeria didn’t come to Morocco just to take part.

The Super Eagles kick off their campaign against Tanzania on December 23, face Tunisia on December 27, and wrap up the group stage against Uganda on December 31.

All matches will be played in Fez, where the team has now settled in. As Ndidi said, they’re ready, they can’t wait, and they’re here to have fun. The rest of Africa better be ready too.