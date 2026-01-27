AFCON 2025: Morocco’s Show Of Shame

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) must find a way out of the undue privilege granted Morocco simply because of excessive hosting rights. Africa is not Europe and must not be judged only by facilities. When South Africa got the right to host the 2010 World Cup, there were many European, American, and Asian nations whose facilities were first class.

The recently concluded African Nations Cup was marred by very poor officiating which seemed to be tailored to favour the host. Questions were asked after the Red Atlas Lions defeated Tanzania’s Taifa Stars, in the second round. The East Africans were not expected to do better than their best, after gaining a spot beyond the group stage, for the first time. Probably, the continent did not give a hoot about the level of officiating.

Tanzanians were just too happy to celebrate their team. When the powerful teams came on, it was obvious that there was an unwritten script that prepared the hosts for the grand finale. In the quarter-finals, Cameroon proved tough. What looked like a possible foul on Bryan Mbeumo in the 18- yard box was overlooked by the referee. Morocco won 2-0. When Cameroon FA President, Samuel Eto’o Fils complained, he was axed by CAF.

Then came the Nigerians, with their free flowing football. A team that had scored 14 goals and did not drop a point would be difficult to overwhelm. However, referee, Dan Laryea of Ghana did a perfect job frustrating the Super Eagles. His questionable calls affected the West Africans so badly that they were unable to make many attempts at goal. Dogged defender, Calvin Bassey was handed a yellow card for a foul committed against him.

The Fulham libero needed just another caution, to be sent off. The message was well received. The Eagles were neutralised but held on till the end of full and overtime before losing on penalties. The grand finale against Senegal exposed the grand plan to crown Morocco, by hook or crook. Congolese referee, Jean-Jacques Ndala Ngambo, was an eyesore.

However, the Teranga Lions having learnt a lot from the Super Eagles experience were ready for the worst. After disallowing what could have been passed as a goal by Ismaila Sarr, the referee awarded a penalty kick to Morocco very late in overtime. Coach Paper Thiaw asked his team to leave the pitch.

That development confused the hosts and CAF while the world watched. The momentum was lost and Morocco did not only lose the penalty after play resumed, they lost steam. And the cup left Morocco. CAF must take all the blame. When Moroccan fans stole Eagles goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali’s towel in the semifinals, Patrice Motsepe and his men looked away. That emboldened the home crowd to descend on Teranga Lions’ goalie, Eduard Mendy in the grand finale.

CAF must take all the blame. When Moroccan fans stole Eagles goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali’s towel in the semifinals, Patrice Motsepe and his men looked away

It was so brazenly done that Achraf Hakimi, captain of the Red Atlas Lions, joined in the shameful adventure. For the reigning African Footballer of the Year, a Euro Champions League winner with Paris St. Germain, to descend so low, painted a horrible picture of Morocco across the world.

Referee Ngambo should be sanctioned for allowing play to go on while Moroccan fans wrestled with Senegal’s reserve goalie, Yehvann Diouf who chose to guard Mendy’s gloves in the rain. The brawl took place right inside the field.

There was everything wrong with the Moroccan attitude. Their police descended on Senegalese fans instead of separating them from the fanatical home crowd. Another scene was created at the post-match conference where Moroccan journalists did not allow the Senegalese coach to answer questions. The International Sports Journalists Association (AIPS) was highly disappointed. Yes, CAF must not be spared.

If the referees were seen to be favouring the hosts, sanity should have been restored. When Morocco hosted the tournament in 1988, there was no undue home advantage. The Red Atlas Lions topped their group A that comprised Congo Democratic Republic, Algeria and Cote d’Ivoire. The opening match with the Congolese ended 1-1. Referee Gabreyesus Tesfaye of Ethiopia, was not intimidated by the 80,000 crowd. Morocco scored first, through a Merry Krimau 43rd minute penalty.

Two minutes to time, Lutanadio Vita got the equaliser. That could not have happened in the Morocco of 2026. In the semi-finals, Cameroon defeated Morocco 1-0. Mauritian referee, Eganaden Cadressen was firm. The hosts, who had beaten Algeria 1-0 in the group stage, fell to the same team in the Third Place play off. Referee Ally Hafidhi of Tanzania did a great job and heavens did not fall.

It is remarkable that the Moroccans became the first from Africa to qualify for the Second round of the World Cup, in 1986. Two years later, the country hosted Africa. Stars like skipper and keeper, Ezaki Badou, Aziz Bouderbala, Mohammed Timoumi and Merry Krimau were World Cup heroes.

That exactly was the position of the Red Atlas Lions who entered Morocco 2025 with Africa’s best World Cup record. The only difference was that while referees like Tesfaye, Cadressen and Hafidhi were fair, the same could not be said of Laryea and Ngambo. CAF must be reminded that rotating the Nations Cup helps countries to develop facilities. Giving Morocco unprecedented hosting rights will kill the game. There is nothing so special about Morocco that you cannot find in South Africa or Egypt.

We dare say that Morocco will repeat the same mistakes at the 2026 Women’s African Nations Cup. South Africa beat them in 2022 after Nigeria was reduced to nine players in the semi-finals. The Super Falcons stunned the North Africans in 2024. Let CAF prove us wrong and allow Fair Play