AFCON 2025: Morocco’s Rise And Nigeria’s Diminishing Stature

In 24 hours, eyes of the football world will be focused squarely on the North African nation of Morocco when the 35th edition of the African Cup of Nations kicks off.

Twenty-four nations from across the continent will test their mettle on the football field in their quest to be crowned kings of African football. Lasting 29 days, the competition is spread over nine venues in six Moroccan cities and will see 52 games being played.

From its humble beginning of just three countries taking part in the inaugural competition in 1957 in Khartoum, Sudan, with Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan, it has now evolved into a global spectacle featuring 24 countries and beamed to a live audience both across the African continent and beyond. In 1968 the competition was expand- ed to eight and in 1992 the Confederation of African Football (CAF) made it a 12- team format and introduced quarter-final games for the first time.

The next major tinkering was in 1996 when the field was expanded to 16 teams and remained so for over two decades until 2019 when the format was adjusted to include 24 teams. To accommodate the expanded format the competition was split into six groups allowing football fans enjoy more matches and more intriguing ties with the so-called minnows upstaging more fancied teams.

With more matches and the standard of the tournament improving in no small measure due to the numerous players plying their trade overseas, CAF has consequently been able to attract more sponsorship which has seen the teams smiling home with increased prize money. For instance the winners’ purse from 2023 is now $7 million, an astronomical leap of 40% on the $500, 000 the 2000 champion took home.

Even the runner’s up money has increased from $250, 000 back then to $4 million now. Losing semi-finalists got $2.5 million and quarter finalists $1.2 million. Of course, this has also ensured that the teams have all to play for. Incidentally, this will be the first time that Morocco will be hosting the tournament since 1988 – which many Nigerians will remember for the marathon, nail biting semi-final penalty shoot-out between the Super Eagles and the Desert Foxes of Algeria, eventually won 9-8 by the Eagles.

This tournament is also serving as a good dress rehearsal for the North African nation which is co-hosting the bigger World Cup in 2030 along with Portugal and Spain.

The ability of Morocco to host two of the biggest football competitions within the space of five years shows how far the standing of the so-called ‘Giant of Africa’ has fallen when it comes to sports and other spheres of human endeavour. From hosting the 2nd All African Games in 1973 and FESTAC’77; the last major competition Nigeria has hosted is the 2003 All African Games in Abuja. Before then, we needed years to pre- pare to host the U-17 and U-20 FIFA World Cups in 1995 and 1999 respectively.

An audacious attempt to become the first nation in Africa to host the World Cup proper never gained any traction and that honour eventually fell to South Africa in 2010.

Our latest attempt at international hosting glory also failed a few months ago when the Indian city of Amdavad was chosen ahead of Abuja to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games.

Even when it comes to the “beautiful game”, our dwindling fortunes were laid bare when our Super Eagles couldn’t secure a World Cup ticket from a relatively favourable group! Our humiliation was further compounded last month when we couldn’t even make the continental play-off after losing to DR Congo, in the final of a mini competition also incidentally in Morocco.

Thus, while millions of fans around the world will be rooting for their teams next summer in Canada/Mexico/US, we will be at home lamenting our second consecutive absence after failing to make Qatar 2022.

However, as at the time of putting this together, efforts were on by the NFF to get a possible reprieve after they submitted a petition to FIFA hoping to get Congo disqualified for fielding some ineligible players against the Eagles. But enough of lamentations; as we all know, so long as there is life there is hope and our own dear Eagles are one of 23 other teams eying glory in Morocco and while they may not be favourites, they should still be good enough to mount a decent challenge.

Last week, coach Eric Chelle hardly ruffled hairs when he named his final 28-man list for AFCON – although he did include five uncapped players in the squad. With Ademola Lookman and Victor Osimhen leading the attack, Wilfred Ndidi and Alex Iwobi pulling strings in the midfield and Semi Ajayi and Calvin Bassey providing cover for goalkeeper, Stanley Nwabali on their day, the Eagles can prove a match for any team like they did in dis- patching Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s Gabon 4-1 in the semi-final of the African play-off.

Sadly consistency has been their bane and was on display last Tuesday when they lost 2-1 to Egypt in their final tune up game in Cairo. Playing their games at the 45,000-seater Fez Stadium, Fez, which is located roughly 180 kilometres from the capital, Rabat, the Eagles will have to contend with Tunisia, Tanzania and Uganda for the two Group C qualification tickets.

Like I said earlier, on paper the Eagles should be able to progress, but I won’t be surprised if they make a mountain out of it and leave us fasting and praying, while clutching our calculators on the final day of the round robin phase against Uganda on December 30.

The Eagles kick off their campaign for a fourth title against Tanzania next Tuesday before undoubtedly facing their sternest test against Tunisia on December 27. Incidentally, the Eagles may confound the cynics by going far because if history is anything to go by, they have a record of only leaving North Africa once without a medal – Libya’82 – where they crashed out in the group stage despite being defending champions.

In Maroc’88 it was silver, Algiers’90 another silver, Tunisia gold in 1984 and bronze in 2004 and Egypt bronze in 2006 and 2019. However, the onus is on the Eagles to go all the way in an effort to assuage the feelings of millions of their countrymen and women having failed to make the World Cup.

On paper, hosts Morocco are the firm favourites having become the first African nation to reach the semi-finals of a World Cup at Qatar 2022 and breezed through 2026 qualifying with eight wins from eight games! Likely to push them all the way are fellow North African sides Algeria and Tunisia, while Senegal and champions, Cote d’Ivoire can’t be ruled out. But the beautiful thing about the “beautiful game” is its unpredictability – and who knows our own dear Eagles just might even be able to “wobble and fumble” their way into the title!