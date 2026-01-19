AFCON 2025: Morocco Honoured With Fair Play Award

Morocco’s national football team has been recognised with the Fair Play Award at the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2025, celebrating their sportsmanship and conduct throughout the tournament.

The Atlas Lions captain Achraf Hakimi accepted the accolade on behalf of his teammates during the awards presentations.

The Fair Play Award is given to the team that best exemplifies respect, discipline and positive behaviour on and off the pitch during the competition.

READ ALSO:

Although Morocco narrowly missed out on lifting the AFCON title, losing 1–0 to Senegal in the final after extra time, they were applauded for their professionalism and strong spirit throughout the event.

Hakimi, already one of the standout figures of African football after a stellar year at both club and international level, highlighted the importance of respect in the game as he collected the award.

The Fair Play recognition adds to Morocco’s strong showing at AFCON 2025, where the team demonstrated resilience and competitive integrity among the continent’s best sides.