The host of the ongoing African Cup of Nations (AFCON), Morocco secured a narrow 1–0 victory over Tanzania on Sunday, January 4, 2026, to book their place in the quarterfinals.

The Round of 16 encounter took place at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat and was decided by a second-half strike from Brahim Díaz.

After a tightly contested opening period, Morocco increased the tempo following the break and were rewarded in the 64th minute when Díaz found the back of the net to break Tanzania’s resistance.

The goal proved decisive, as the Atlas Lions maintained their composure to see out the win.

Tanzania showed resilience throughout the match and defended bravely, but they were unable to find an equaliser against a disciplined Moroccan side backed by a vocal home crowd.

Despite the defeat, Tanzania can take pride in reaching the knockout stages, marking a memorable chapter in their AFCON journey.

With the victory, Morocco move one step closer to continental glory and will now prepare for a quarterfinal clash against the winner of the tie between South Africa and Cameroon.

The hosts remain firmly in contention as they continue their campaign on home soil.