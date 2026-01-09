The host nation, Morocco, booked their place in the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2025 semi-finals with a convincing 2–0 victory over Cameroon in Friday’s quarter-final at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium.

The Atlas Lions broke the deadlock in the 26th minute when Brahim Díaz capitalised on a well-worked set-piece delivery, finishing from close range to put the hosts ahead.

Morocco’s dominance continued into the second half, and in the 73rd minute, Ismael Saibari extended the advantage by converting a well-placed free kick, putting the result beyond Cameroon’s reach.

READ ALSO:

Morocco’s controlled buildup and solid defensive shape frustrated the Cameroonian attack, which struggled to create clear scoring opportunities throughout the contest.

Despite tactical changes and substitutions, the Indomitable Lions were unable to find a breakthrough against a disciplined Moroccan side.

The win not only sends the hosts into the final four of Africa’s premier football tournament but also reflects their strong form and tactical maturity under pressure.

Morocco will now await the outcome of other quarter-final fixtures as their bid for continental glory continues.

Cameroon, five-time AFCON champions, exit the tournament disappointed after a competitive campaign, while Morocco’s supporters celebrate another memorable night on home soil.

Morocco will face the winner of the Algeria vs Nigeria quarter-final match for a spot in the AFCON 2025 final.