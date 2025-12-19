John Mikel Obi has weighed in on the controversy surrounding the Nigerian Football Federation’s unpaid wages to Eric Chelle.

Last week, reports emerged that the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) has yet to pay the salary of the Super Eagles’ head coach.

The revelation came as the team prepared for the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco, sparking widespread criticism from former players, fans, and pundits alike.

Mikel Obi Calls Out NFF

Mikel Obi drew attention to wider challenges facing the team, including reports that head coach Eric Chelle has not been paid for several months

“The manager also hasn’t been paid for three months. It’s building up to a show,” he said. “You should go into the tournament with good vibes, but this NFF board knows how to screw everything up.”

He compared the situation to the team’s unsuccessful World Cup qualification campaign, attributing the setbacks to a toxic environment fostered by the federation.

“Everything they did has been detrimental to the team. This is where you make sure the manager and the players are happy.

“They should’ve learned their lessons, but they mess it up even more. Only Nigeria does that,” the two-time Premier League winner concluded.