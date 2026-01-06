Lookman Downplays Osimhen Spat After Mozambique Match

Super Eagles forward, Ademola Lookman has played down any talk of tension after his brief on-field disagreement with Victor Osimhen during Nigeria’s clash against Mozambique, insisting there was no issue between them.

Lookman, who was named Man of the Match in Nigeria’s emphatic 4–0 victory over Mozambique, has dismissed any concerns over his brief on-field disagreement with Osimhen, describing the Galatasaray striker as the team’s key figure.

Both former CAF Players of the Year found the net in the convincing win, although their exchange during the game briefly drew attention away from an otherwise dominant performance by the Super Eagles.

What Happened

Osimhen’s frustration was evident during Nigeria’s clash with Mozambique, drawing attention to his animated reactions on the pitch.

Despite Nigeria already holding a commanding three-goal lead with Osimhen scoring twice the striker openly expressed his displeasure when teammates Ademola Lookman and Bruno Onyeamachi chose to take their own chances instead of setting him up for a potential hat-trick.

The incidents occurred in quick succession, and a visibly irritated Osimhen became involved in a heated exchange with Lookman.

Moments later, he was substituted as emotions threatened to overshadow Nigeria’s otherwise dominant display.

Lookman Olays Down Incident

A visibly frustrated Osimhen was eventually withdrawn and replaced by Moses Simon, while Lookman continued to impress, registering another assist by setting up Akor Adams.

Lookman’s standout performance earned him CAF’s Man of the Match award, and he was later questioned in the mixed zone about the on-field exchange with his teammate and whether the issue had been resolved after the final whistle.

“I’ve not seen him. But I don’t really think it’s that important; the team won 4-0,” he told reporters.

“Vicky is our number one guy. Everyone knows this. He is a top striker, top player, so all of the rest of that is not really important.”