Atalanta winger, Ademola Lookman, alongside Nigerian defenders Semi Ajayi and Bright Osayi-Samuel, have reported to the Super Eagles’ training camp at the Renaissance Hotel in Cairo.
They link up with Francis Uzoho, Stanley Nwabali, Ebenezer Akinsanmiro, and Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, who were already in camp.
The camp officially opened on Sunday and is expected to receive more players on Monday, with the three-time African champions set to hold their first training session later today.
The Super Eagles will test their readiness for AFCON 2025 with a friendly clash against Egypt’s Pharaohs on Tuesday at the Cairo International Stadium.
