The Super Eagles are assembling in camp as preparations begin, as Lookman joined goalkeeper Amas Obasogie, Tochukwu Nnadi, and Igoh Ogbu at the camp.

READ ALSO:

They link up with Francis Uzoho, Stanley Nwabali, Ebenezer Akinsanmiro, and Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, who were already in camp.

The camp officially opened on Sunday and is expected to receive more players on Monday, with the three-time African champions set to hold their first training session later today.

The Super Eagles will test their readiness for AFCON 2025 with a friendly clash against Egypt’s Pharaohs on Tuesday at the Cairo International Stadium.

Nigeria’s preparations continue with a friendly encounter against the Pharaohs of Egypt on Tuesday at the Cairo International Stadium.