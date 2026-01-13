AFCON 2025: Iwobi Wary, Yet Confident Against Morocco

Super Eagles midfielder Alex Iwobi has described Morocco as Nigeria’s toughest challenge yet as both sides gear up for a high-stakes Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2025 semi-finals showdown in Rabat on Wednesday.

The Fulham star admitted Morocco’s dominant 2-0 victory over five-time champions Cameroon caught the attention of the Super Eagles camp and underlined the threat posed by the Atlas Lions.

Nigeria booked their place in the last four with a hard-earned 2-0 win over Algeria, thanks to second-half goals from Victor Osimhen and Akor Adams.

Iwobi described that performance as Nigeria’s most complete display of the tournament so far, boosting the team’s confidence ahead of the crucial clash.

READ ALSO:

Iwobi Ready To Face ‘Scary Morocco’ In AFCON Semis

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Alexander Yaa Digg, Iwobi openly acknowledged the threat posed by the tournament hosts.

“Just seeing Morocco beat Cameroon, Morocco looking decent, looking scary, but still hopeful we can meet them next round,” Iwobi said.

“We have to believe, so we can achieve. Our team is good.”

Eric Chelle’s side heads into the encounter full of confidence as the only team with a perfect record in Morocco, while also boasting the tournament’s most feared attack.

Iwobi has been one of Nigeria’s standout performers so far and will be eager to inspire the Super Eagles past the hosts and into the final.