Nigerian player, Alex Iwobi may be one of the senior figures in the Super Eagles squad, but his approach to leadership is subtle and unconventional, relying more on actions than outspoken authority.

Iwobi has acknowledged that he is not a naturally vocal leader who issues commands or delivers stirring speeches, preferring instead to lead by example on the pitch.

Now 29, Iwobi is a seasoned international in his own right. Since making his debut in 2015, he has spent a decade with the national team and has amassed 91 caps the highest tally among the current Super Eagles squad.

What Iwobi Said

Eric Chelle introduced five newcomers in his 28-man AFCON squad, raising questions about inexperience and team cohesion.

Ahead of Nigeria’s opener against Tanzania, Iwobi was asked how he used his leadership role in the dressing room to help the young players integrate smoothly into the squad.

He said, “I’m not really one that is vocal, but I like to lead by example on the pitch.”

“There’s a reason why everyone is here. Everyone has the ability and attributes that they can contribute to the team.

“All I want them to do is enjoy the moment and enjoy the change and opportunity to win the AFCON.”

Iwobi had been in the running to captain the Super Eagles following the retirements of William Troost-Ekong and Ahmed Musa.

The armband ultimately went to Wilfred Ndidi, who, when asked about the readiness of the new players, confidently affirmed that they had settled in well with the squad.