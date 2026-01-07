Ivory Coast Thrash Burkina Faso To Reach Quarters

Amad Diallo delivered a standout performance as defending champions Ivory Coast eased past Burkina Faso to book their place in the quarter-finals of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco.

The Manchester United winger opened the scoring in the 20th minute, powering past two defenders before delicately lifting his finish over goalkeeper Hervé Koffi from close range.

Amad then turned provider 12 minutes later, setting up Yan Diomande, who curled a composed effort past the wrong-footed Koffi from the edge of the area to double Ivory Coast’s advantage.

Burkina Faso nearly responded before the interval when Dango Ouattara struck the base of the left post from a tight angle, with the rebound falling safely into the hands of Ivorian goalkeeper Yahia Fofana.

Fofana was again alert just after the hour mark, producing a sharp save with his right boot to deny the Brentford forward, while at the other end, Amad was prevented from scoring his second by an excellent stop from Koffi.

Teenager Bazoumana Touré wrapped up the victory late on with a brilliant solo effort, driving forward from deep inside his own half before finishing confidently inside the left post.

Ivory Coast will now face record seven-time champions Egypt, who edged past Benin 3–1 after extra time on Monday, in a blockbuster quarter-final clash in Agadir on Saturday (19:00 GMT).