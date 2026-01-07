Ivory Coast Thrash Burkina Faso To Reach Quarters

Amad Diallo delivered a standout performance as defending champions Ivory Coast eased past Burkina Faso to book their place in the quarter-finals of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco.
The Manchester United winger opened the scoring in the 20th minute, powering past two defenders before delicately lifting his finish over goalkeeper Hervé Koffi from close range.
Amad then turned provider 12 minutes later, setting up Yan Diomande, who curled a composed effort past the wrong-footed Koffi from the edge of the area to double Ivory Coast’s advantage.
Burkina Faso nearly responded before the interval when Dango Ouattara struck the base of the left post from a tight angle, with the rebound falling safely into the hands of Ivorian goalkeeper Yahia Fofana.
Fofana was again alert just after the hour mark, producing a sharp save with his right boot to deny the Brentford forward, while at the other end, Amad was prevented from scoring his second by an excellent stop from Koffi.
Teenager Bazoumana Touré wrapped up the victory late on with a brilliant solo effort, driving forward from deep inside his own half before finishing confidently inside the left post.
Ivory Coast will now face record seven-time champions Egypt, who edged past Benin 3–1 after extra time on Monday, in a blockbuster quarter-final clash in Agadir on Saturday (19:00 GMT).
Ivorian Attack Looking Potent
Late drama and stirring comebacks defined Ivory Coast’s memorable triumph on home soil at the 2023 AFCON, and the defending champions again showed their resilience in Morocco, topping their group only after a stoppage-time goal secured a 3–2 comeback win over Gabon.
The Elephants, however, began with a real purpose in Marrakesh. Amad Diallo had already fired a free-kick wide and sent another effort across goal before opening the scoring, pouncing on a loose ball inside the box on the right.
Yan Diomande’s composed finish underlined Ivory Coast’s dominance, while further chances followed before the break, with Diomande seeing a shot blocked and right-back Guéla Doué heading a corner narrowly wide as the Ivorians pushed for a bigger lead.
Burkina Faso coach Brama Traoré rang the changes in search of a response, introducing captain Bertrand Traoré, but Dango Ouattara’s low drive proved to be the closest the Stallions came to pulling a goal back.
Amad went close to adding a third with 14 minutes remaining, only for Hervé Koffi to produce an excellent save, stretching out his left leg to divert the ball onto the bar and over.
Teenager Bazoumana Touré, who had played a key role in the comeback against Gabon, then made an immediate impact off the bench again, his goal prompting jubilant celebrations from coach Emerse Faé on the touchline.
Despite missing attacking talents Simon Adingra and Sébastien Haller, the Ivory Coast became the first reigning champions to reach the AFCON quarter-finals since Egypt in 2010.
The North Africans were the last side to successfully defend the title, completing a historic treble 16 years ago, and Mohamed Salah and his teammates will look to end the Elephants’ reign when the sides meet in a mouth-watering clash on Saturday.