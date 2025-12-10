Reigning African champions Ivory Coast have opted to leave out several of their standout players from the 2023 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) in their squad for the 2025 tournament.

Ivory Coast have announced their squad for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, with Wilfried Zaha making a surprise comeback, while several key figures from their 2023 triumph have been omitted.

The defending champions head to Morocco with a refreshed squad as Emerse Fae makes bold selections that omit some of the stars who delivered the title.

Zaha Returns As Pepe And Adingra Miss Out

Wilfried Zaha is back in the national setup for the first time since 2023, ending a long absence that began after a dispute with former coach Patrice Beaumelle.

READ ALSO:

Now 33, Wilfried Zaha has enjoyed a resurgence on loan at MLS side Charlotte and has even been training with English non-league club Croydon Athletic, which he co-owns. His return comes as coach Emerse Fae reshapes the squad, though not all stars from the previous era were cut.

Nicolas Pepe, who recently reignited the GOAT debate between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, misses out despite regular appearances for Villarreal this season.

Also absent is 23-year-old Simon Adingra, whose two assists in the 2023 AFCON final were crucial to Ivory Coast’s comeback victory over Nigeria. Limited playing time at Sunderland this season ultimately cost him his spot, leaving him free for club duty starting December 20.

Ivory Coast Full Squad

Goalkeepers: Yahia Fofana (Caykur Rizespor), Mohamed Kone (Charleroi), Alban Lafont (Panathinaikos)

Defenders: Emmanuel Agbadou (Wolves), Willy Boly (Nottingham Forest), Ousmane Diomande (Sporting), Guela Doue (Strasbourg), Ghislain Konan (Gil Vicente), Odilon Kossounou (Atalanta), Evan Ndicka (Roma), Christopher Operi (Istanbul Basaksehir), Armel Zohouri (Iberia 1999)

Midfielders: Seko Fofana (Rennes), Jean-Philippe Gbamin (Metz), Christ Inao Oulai (Trabzonspor), Franck Kessie (Al-Ahli), Ibrahim Sangare (Nottingham Forest), Jean-Michael Seri (Maribor)

Forwards: Vakoun Bayo (Udinese), Oumar Diakité (Cercle Brugge), Amad Diallo (Manchester United), Yan Diomandé (RB Leipzig), Sébastien Haller (Utrecht), Jean-Philippe Krasso (Paris FC), Bazoumana Touré (Hoffenheim), Wilfried Zaha (Charlotte) Reserves: Evann Guessand (Aston Villa), Guiagon Parfait (Royal Charleroi).