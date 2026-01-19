AFCON 2025: Ighalo Slams Officiating In Controversial Final

Odion Ighalo has criticised the referee and Video Assistant Referee (VAR), calling their officiating in the AFCON 2025 final between Morocco and Senegal poor.

Morocco’s 50-year pursuit of an Africa Cup of Nations title came up short after a 1-0 loss to Senegal in Sunday’s final.

The match remained deadlocked until the closing moments of regulation, when Morocco was awarded a penalty that could have sealed the victory.

Unfortunately, the opportunity went begging as the Real Madrid midfielder missed from the spot, allowing Senegal to snatch the trophy in injury time.

Ighalo Voices Frustration Over Officiating

Ighalo expressed his frustration over the refereeing, highlighting what he saw as inconsistencies in the use of the Video Assistant Referee (VAR).

“The goal Senegal scored, the ref did not check the VAR, and the one for Morocco, he checked the VAR,” he noted.

The closing moments of the game were marked by drama after two contentious decisions.

In the 92nd minute of injury time, Senegal had the ball in the net, but the goal was disallowed for a foul that went unchecked by VAR.

Moments later, in the 95th minute, Morocco were awarded a penalty after Diouf was judged to have pulled Brahim Diaz in the box. The referee consulted the VAR screen immediately and confirmed the penalty.

Diaz then stepped up for the spot-kick, attempting a panenka that Mendy easily saved—a moment that drew sharp criticism from Ighalo.