Ighalo Backs Osimhen To Win Golden Boot

Former Super Eagles striker Odion Ighalo has thrown his support behind Victor Osimhen, backing the Napoli forward to mount a strong challenge for the 2025African Cup of Nations (AFCON) Golden Boot.

Ighalo encouraged the Galatasaray forward to stay focused on his main responsibility scoring goals and to aim for the Golden Boot at the ongoing AFCON.

Ighalo shared his views during halftime analysis on SuperSport, where he evaluated Osimhen’s display and his overall impact on Nigeria’s attacking play.

What Ighalo Said

Speaking openly, the former Manchester United and Watford striker stressed that Osimhen should remain close to goal, focusing on scoring opportunities instead of dropping too deep.

“I want him to score goals and be up there as a striker. I want him to win the Golden Boot,” Ighalo said

Osimhen has been in impressive form for the Super Eagles at AFCON, netting twice in Nigeria’s 4–0 victory over Mozambique, a win that secured the team’s spot in the quarter-finals.

His increasing goal tally is also edging him closer to Rashidi Yekini’s all-time scoring record for the Super Eagles.