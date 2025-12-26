AFCON 2025: Akor Adams Enjoys Partnership With Osimhen

After the game, Adams spoke to reporters, praising his on-field partnership with the Galatasaray forward.

“It’s a pleasure for me. We complement each other very well with our qualities,” he explained. “He knows what he’s doing, and I know what I’m doing. It’s all positive, and you can see it on the pitch.”

Reflecting on his journey, Adams added, “I’m grateful to God I can dream of things and it happens, so thank God for the power of faith.”

Looking ahead, the forward expressed his ambition for a long and successful career with the national team, with a particular focus on Africa’s premier competition, the Africa Cup of Nations.

When asked how many AFCON tournaments he hopes to play in, Adams replied with a mix of humility and determination: “By God’s grace, as many as possible, as many as my legs can take.”

With five caps and two goals for the Super Eagles, Adams now turns his attention to Nigeria’s upcoming AFCON clash against Tunisia.