New Telegraph

December 26, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
December 26, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Sports
  3. AFCON 2025: I…

AFCON 2025: I Enjoy Partnership With Osimhen – Akor Adams

AFCON 2025: Akor Adams Enjoys Partnership With Osimhen

Super Eagles forward Akor Adams has expressed confidence in his partnership with Victor Osimhen, highlighting the strong on-field chemistry that is boosting Nigeria’s attacking threat.

The striker made his third international start alongside Osimhen on Tuesday evening, helping Nigeria secure a 2-1 victory over Tanzania in Fes.

Although he didn’t score, Adams came close, with a powerful header rattling the woodwork.

Join New Telegraph WhatsApp Channel

The pair had previously started together in Nigeria’s 2026 World Cup qualifying matches against Benin and South Africa.

Adams Speaks About Osimhen’s Partnership

AFCON 2025: Akor Adams Enjoys Partnership With Osimhen

After the game, Adams spoke to reporters, praising his on-field partnership with the Galatasaray forward.

READ ALSO:

“It’s a pleasure for me. We complement each other very well with our qualities,” he explained. “He knows what he’s doing, and I know what I’m doing. It’s all positive, and you can see it on the pitch.”

Reflecting on his journey, Adams added, “I’m grateful to God I can dream of things and it happens, so thank God for the power of faith.”

Looking ahead, the forward expressed his ambition for a long and successful career with the national team, with a particular focus on Africa’s premier competition, the Africa Cup of Nations.

When asked how many AFCON tournaments he hopes to play in, Adams replied with a mix of humility and determination: “By God’s grace, as many as possible, as many as my legs can take.”

With five caps and two goals for the Super Eagles, Adams now turns his attention to Nigeria’s upcoming AFCON clash against Tunisia.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon
Tags:

Read Previous

Gumi Condemns US Bombing Of ISIS In Nigeria
Read Next

Osayi Reveals Joy Of Playing Alongside Chukwueze