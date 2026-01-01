The Super Eagles of Nigeria dominated Group C at the ongoing African Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2025, finishing top after a perfect run of three wins and a maximum nine points.

New Telegraph reports that Group C delivered high drama from the opening round, with several top stars making an immediate impact.

Tournament heavyweights Nigeria and Tunisia both began their AFCON 2025 campaigns with victories, setting the tone for a fiercely contested group.

When the two sides eventually clashed, it was the Super Eagles who came out on top in a thrilling 3–2 encounter. Elsewhere, Uganda and Tanzania shared the spoils in a 1–1 draw, a match the Cranes could have won but for Allan Okello’s missed stoppage-time penalty.

That moment proved decisive, as Tanzania went on to qualify as one of the tournament’s best third-placed teams.

Across the six Group C fixtures, a number of players stood out with memorable performances. Here, Soccernet.ng presents the Best XI from Group C of AFCON 2025.

​1. Zuberi Foba – Tanzania

Tanzania owes a lot to Zuberi Foba for their qualification for the Round of 16. He was absolutely brilliant for the Taifa Stars.

In the first game against Nigeria, he made eight saves. Then, in the second against Uganda, he made five saves to keep his side in the game. He was head and shoulders above all other goalkeepers in Group C of AFCON 2025.

​2. Ali Abdi – Tunisia

Ali Abdi performed very well for Tunisia in the group stages. He was involved in two goals for the Carthage Eagles. In the first game against Uganda, he provided an assist for Tunisia’s second goal.

Then, in the second game, he scored a penalty against Nigeria. The Nice star provided plenty of attacking impetus for his side and handled his defensive duties well.

​3. Elyes Skhiri – Tunisia

Elyes Skhiri was also very good in the group stage. He scored Tunisia’s first goal of the tournament and was solid against Uganda.

While he struggled against Nigeria, he performed better against the Cranes in his final game. Given that he was one of the few defenders to record goal contributions in the group stages, he deserves a place in this team

​4. Calvin Bassey – Nigeria

Bassey was the rock in Nigeria’s defence. He put in a solid shift at the back in all three of his appearances. He coordinated the backline well, linked up with the midfielders telepathically, and hardly made any errors.

The Fulham star’s physical approach always proved to be a problem for attackers. Even though the Super Eagles conceded in all their games, Bassey was definitely a delight to watch

​5. Semi Ajayi – Nigeria

Semi Ajayi also deserves a place at the heart of the defense. He scored Nigeria’s first goal of the tournament and put in a heavy shift at the back for the Super Eagles.

Ajayi’s passing was also brilliant, as he often sent passes into the attacking channels. As such, he earns his place on the team.

​6. Wilfred Ndidi – Nigeria

The Super Eagles skipper has been one of the standout performers of AFCON 2025 so far. He covered every single blade of grass in the two games he started and did a great job of controlling the tempo.

He also scored against Tunisia in the second game, a goal that helped Nigeria settle into that fixture. Among all the defensive midfielders in the group, Ndidi distinguished himself.

​7. Hannibal Mejbri – Tunisia

Young Hannibal Mejbri was the midfield conductor for Tunisia in the group stages. He carried the midfield, dictating the play and the pace of his team’s games.

The only game he struggled in was against Nigeria, though he managed to get a foothold in the last 20 minutes. He earned two assists in his three appearances.

​8. Ademola Lookman – Nigeria

The former CAF Player of the Year has lived up to his billing at AFCON 2025. In fact, from the opening whistle, you could tell he meant business due to his intensity.

He flourished in his attacking duties, bagging a goal against Tanzania in his first game and registering another goal and two assists in his second appearance against Tunisia.

No one in Morocco has more goal involvements than the Atalanta man at the moment.

​9. Samuel Chukwueze – Nigeria

Chukwueze has been electric at AFCON 2025; in fact, he has been bullish. The AC Milan man started the tournament well, impressing against Tanzania.

He was at the center of everything good for the Super Eagles before being taken off. Then, in his second appearance against Uganda, he was equally brilliant, earning two assists on the evening. Aside from his attacking efforts, he also contributed significantly to the defensive work.

​10. Elias Achouri – Tunisia

Tunisian striker Elias Achouri has also been very good for his side. He scored a brace against Uganda in the opening fixture to get them up and running.

In his second game, he didn’t get much breathing space due to Nigeria’s ruthless backline, but overall, he was decent throughout the group stages

​11. Victor Osimhen – Nigeria

The starting eleven would be incomplete without the best striker in Africa. Osimhen has a goal and an assist to his name in this tournament.

He has been a headache for every defender he has faced. His physicality and speed — key attributes of his game — were problematic for all of Nigeria’s opponents. The Galatasaray star definitely made his mark in the group stages.