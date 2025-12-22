The Super Eagles of Nigeria continue to assert their status as one of Africa’s elite teams, maintaining a place in the continent’s top five and ranking above traditional rivals such as Cameroon and South Africa.

Nigeria’s Super Eagles held their position in the latest FIFA rankings as they continue preparations for a bid to secure a fourth Africa Cup of Nations title in Morocco.

Nigeria among the top five teams at AFCON 2025

The Super Eagles retained their 38th position in the FIFA World Rankings, holding the same spot they occupied in November in the latest update released on Monday by world football’s governing body.

This standing places Nigeria among the top five teams competing at the ongoing AFCON in Morocco, with the three-time African champions ranked ahead of nations such as South Africa, Cameroon, DR Congo and their Group C opponents.

On the continent, only Morocco (11th), Senegal (19th), Algeria (34th) and Egypt (35th) sit above Eric Chelle’s Super Eagles.

Nigeria could, however, improve their ranking in the next FIFA update depending on how far they progress at AFCON 2025.

Spain end the year as No. 1 FIFA team

On the global scene, Spain continue to lead the FIFA rankings, with La Roja sitting ahead of world champions Argentina. FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 runners-up France occupy third place, followed by England and Brazil in fourth and fifth respectively.

Portugal, the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany and Croatia complete the rest of the world’s top ten.

The next FIFA World Rankings update is scheduled for January 19, just one day after the AFCON 2025 final.