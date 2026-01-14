The Nigerian government has sent a solidarity message to the nation’s national team, the Super Eagles, urging them to go all out to win tonight’s semi final match against the Atlas Lions of Morocco.

The Federal Government in the message issued by the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris, assured the Eagles that Nigerians are with them.

“Your journey so far has been inspiring. Match after match, you have shown discipline, courage, and belief, reminding us why the Super Eagles remain one of Africa’s most respected teams,” Alhaji Idris stated.

He reminded the team of its past AFCON victories against tough opponents, and said those victories were not accidents.

“They came from teamwork, confidence, and a fighting spirit. You have shown that same spirit in this tournament,” the minister added.

He urged the players to play with “the confidence of champions, the unity of brothers, and hunger,” and to remember that they carry the hopes of millions of Nigerians.

“They believe in you and draw strength from your performances. Stay focused, trust one another, and give your best from the first whistle to the last.

“Win every ball and fight for every chance. Never doubt what you can achieve together. You have earned your place at this stage. You possess the qualities to take it even further.

“Tonight, go out there and write another proud chapter in our football story. Play with heart. Play with pride. Play for Nigeria,” Alhaji Idris pleaded.